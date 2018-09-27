London

David Beckham will not face speeding prosecution

  • 27 September 2018
David Beckham Image copyright Reuters
Image caption David Beckham was accused of driving a Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone in Paddington

David Beckham will not be prosecuted over a speeding charge, a judge has ruled.

Celebrity lawyer Nick Freeman, known as Mr Loophole, successfully fought the allegation for him on a technicality.

The former England football captain, 43, was accused of driving a loaned Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone on the A40 in Paddington on 23 January.

However, Mr Freeman had argued a speeding notice arrived one day too late.

Beckham, who did not attend the hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday, had previously entered a not guilty plea.

District Judge Barbara Barnes said a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) was sent on 2 February and should have arrived at Bentley Motors Ltd, the registered keepers of the vehicle, by 6 February.

However, she was satisfied on the evidence heard it did not in fact arrive until 7 February - one day outside the statutory 14-day window.

Summing up, she said the law allowed for the "vagaries" of the postal system to be taken into account.

She said: "What I find is the fact it did not arrive in the post room of Bentley Motors Ltd until 7 February and therefore was one day outside the legal limit.

"The defendant in this case cannot be convicted."

