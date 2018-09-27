Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two men have now been charged over the death of Desmond O'Beirne

A man has been extradited from the United States in relation to a fatal attack in London's Trafalgar Square.

Lucas Antunes, 21, has been flown back to the UK after being charged with the manslaughter of Desmond O'Beirne, 51, who died from injuries he suffered in the early hours of 3 June, 2017.

He has become the second person to be charged over the death.

Antunes will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 28 September.

Luis Abella, 22, of Marshall Court was charged with manslaughter on 15 August and last appeared at Southwark Crown Court on 3 October.

A trial date is yet to be set, the Met Police has said.