Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Muk went missing two months ago

A man accused of stealing a large Siberian Forest cat has been released, the Met has said.

Mr Muk had been missing since being taken from outside his owner's home in Islington on 30 July.

An appeal was issued by police after a man was spotted cradling the nine-year-old feline at Canonbury station.

The pet was reunited with his owner on Tuesday evening after a man was arrested in West Hampstead on suspicion of theft.

Following an interview, the Met said the matter has been resolved through a community resolution.