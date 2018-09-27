Hayes murder: Man charged over body in back garden death
- 27 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was assaulted with a blunt object.
Sandra Zmijan's body was found in the back garden of a house in Whittington Avenue, Hayes, west London, on Monday.
A post-mortem found the 32-year-old died of a head injury after suffering a "sustained assault with a heavy blunt object", the Met Police said.
Wojciech Tadewicz, 26, of Whittington Avenue, will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.