Hayes murder: Man charged over body in back garden death

  • 27 September 2018
Sandra Zmijan Image copyright Family handout
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was assaulted with a blunt object.

Sandra Zmijan's body was found in the back garden of a house in Whittington Avenue, Hayes, west London, on Monday.

A post-mortem found the 32-year-old died of a head injury after suffering a "sustained assault with a heavy blunt object", the Met Police said.

Wojciech Tadewicz, 26, of Whittington Avenue, will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

