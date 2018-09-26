Image copyright Family handout/PA Wire Image caption Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died in a hospital in Nice after collapsing on a BA flight

A coroner has raised concerns that rules which don't require some food companies to provide ingredient labelling may be used by large retailers "to get around regulations".

The concerns were expressed in the inquest into the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, who suffered a fatal allergic reaction after eating a Pret A Manger baguette.

Pret A Manger did not have to list ingredients on the baguette, which she bought at Heathrow Airport in July 2016, the inquest heard.

She reacted to the sesame in a baguette and suffered a cardiac arrest and died.