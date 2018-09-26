Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Muk went missing two months ago

A north London cat with its own Instagram page has been reunited with its owner after police arrested a man on suspicion of stealing the pet.

The Siberian Forest cat, called Mr Muk, went missing from Petherton Road in Islington two months ago.

Police issued an appeal to find a suspect allegedly seen picking up Mr Muk before boarding a train at Canonbury station.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 23:50 BST on Tuesday, police said.

He is in custody at a north London police station.

On the cat's dedicated Instagram account, its owner shared a photo with the caption: "#mrmuk is safe home now!!!. #thankyou for all help, prayers and love you give to us during this insane time!"

At the time of the appeal, the Metropolitan Police's PC Jade Woodley said: "Theft is theft and taking someone's pet because you like the look of them or consider them high value is a criminal offence."