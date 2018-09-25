London

Hayes murder: Arrest as missing woman found dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found inside a house.

Police discovered the body of the woman in her early 30s inside the house on Whittington Avenue in Hayes, west London, at about 09:35 BST on Monday.

Officers had been called following concerns for the welfare of a missing woman, the Met Police said.

The 26-year-old man, who is believed to have known the victim, was arrested at a west London hospital later that day.

He remains in hospital but police said his condition was not life-threatening.

There have been more than 100 murders in the capital so far this year.

