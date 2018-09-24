Image copyright Met Police Image caption Leyla Mtumwa was repeatedly knifed in the neck and chest in Haringey, north London, earlier this year

A husband has admitted murdering his wife in north London.

Tanzanian Kema Salum, 39, had previously denied killing 36-year-old Leyla Mtumwa.

The mother-of-one was repeatedly knifed in the neck and chest at the home they shared in Kirkstall Avenue, Haringey, on 30 March.

Salum, who appeared at the Old Bailey wearing glasses and dressed in a grey suit and open-collared white shirt, will be sentenced on 5 October.

With the assistance of a Swahili interpreter, he spoke to confirm his name before pleading guilty to a charge of murder.