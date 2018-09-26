Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sandra Zmijan's body was found on Monday at a property in Whittington Road, Hayes

A woman found dead in the back garden of a house in west London has been named.

Sandra Zmijan's body was found on Monday at a property in Whittington Road, Hayes, after police were called following concerns for her welfare.

The woman, in her 30s, had been reported missing two days earlier.

A 26-year-old man, who was known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a south London police station.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on Wednesday.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen her after 20:00 BST on 20 September to come forward.

It is believed she used public transport to travel from her home in Southall to the Whittington Road area.

Ms Zmijan was of athletic, slim build and is known to have been wearing all black when she was last seen, the Met Police said.