Woman charged with husband's murder at Newham home

  • 24 September 2018
Burges Road, Newham Image copyright Google
Image caption Kanagusabi Ramathan was found dead at a property in Burges Road, Newham

A woman has been charged with the murder of her 75-year-old husband at their home in east London.

Kanagusabi Ramathan was found with serious head injuries after paramedics attended a property in Burges Road, Newham, at about 14:20 BST on Friday.

Packiam Ramathan, 73, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out in due course, police said.

