Image caption The man was arrested at the visitor entrance of the palace

A man arrested at Buckingham Palace on suspicion of possessing a Taser has been released by police.

The 38-year-old, a visitor to London from the Netherlands, was detained at the visitors' entrance to the palace at about 12:45 BST on Sunday.

Scotland Yard said his possession of the device, which was low-powered and part of a keyring, was a genuine error, and that he posed no threat.

The man was released without further action.

A spokesman said: "Officers are reminding visitors to the United Kingdom to ensure that any items that they are carrying comply with legislation in the UK.

"This includes small knives and personal Taser-type devices, both of which may be considered offensive weapons or in breach of strict UK firearms laws."

Parts of Buckingham Palace, which is the monarch's official residence, are open to the public for 10 weeks each summer.

The Queen is currently at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on her summer break.