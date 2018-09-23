Image copyright Reuters Image caption Moses Ettienne claimed he was a resident in Grenfell Tower on the night the blaze left 72 people dead

A homeless man has been charged with fraudulently obtaining food and housing intended for Grenfell Tower survivors and bereaved families.

Moses Ettienne, 48, allegedly claimed he was a resident in the tower block on the night the blaze left 72 people dead in June 2017.

Mr Ettienne was arrested and charged with one count of fraud by false representation, the Met Police said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.