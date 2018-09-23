Grenfell Tower: Homeless man charged with fraud
- 23 September 2018
A homeless man has been charged with fraudulently obtaining food and housing intended for Grenfell Tower survivors and bereaved families.
Moses Ettienne, 48, allegedly claimed he was a resident in the tower block on the night the blaze left 72 people dead in June 2017.
Mr Ettienne was arrested and charged with one count of fraud by false representation, the Met Police said.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.