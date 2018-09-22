Image copyright Caitlin Doherty/PA Wire Image caption Ali Al Har, 25, was found with fatal stab wounds on a street in Tufnell Park

A man has been charged after a fatal stabbing in north London.

Ali Al Har, 25, was found wounded on Corinne Road, Tufnell Park, on 18 September and died at the scene.

Abdirahman Abdulahi, 24, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon and will appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 27-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.