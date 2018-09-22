Man stabbed to death in Hackney flat fight
- 22 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been stabbed to death in fight at a flat in Hackney, north-east London.
There was a disturbance at a property in Wilderton Road, Stamford Hill, just before 01.00 BST.
Two men were found suffering from stab injuries. A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A 17-year-old male was treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.