Image caption Two men were found suffering from stab injuries following a fight in a flat in Wilderton Road, Stamford Hill

A man has been stabbed to death in fight at a flat in Hackney, north-east London.

There was a disturbance at a property in Wilderton Road, Stamford Hill, just before 01.00 BST.

Two men were found suffering from stab injuries. A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old male was treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.