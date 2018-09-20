Image copyright David Emmerson Image caption The 'cat killer' was thought to have been behind the death of Missy, who went missing in Coulsdon in December 2015

The so-called Croydon cat killer does not exist, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

The force launched an investigation in 2015 into reports of mutilated cats, often with heads and tails removed, in Croydon and the surrounding area.

Twenty-five post-mortem examinations were carried out but found no evidence of "human involvement", Scotland Yard said.

Foxes are believed to be behind some of the mutilations.

Police said injuries inflicted on cats were "likely to be the result of predation or scavenging by wildlife on cats killed in vehicle collisions".

During the probe, detectives received more than 400 similar reports of cats being mutilated across London and surrounding counties.

However, all of the cases will now be recorded as "no crime".

Image copyright Jerome family Image caption Ukiyo's remains were found on a neighbour's doorstep in West Norwood in September 2015

Commander Amanda Pearson said each individual report had to be investigated, which led to an "increased workload" for officers working on the case.

"The decision was made to allocate a large number of similar reports of mutilated cats to the officers who were investigating the initial spate of such allegations," she said.

"In particular, they were following up six suspicious cases identified by the post-mortem examinations.

"It is this collating of reports that enabled officers to work with experts and reach the conclusion that no further police investigations are required into any of the allegations relating to mutilated cats."

Image caption Boudicca Rising, of Snarl, has investigated cat deaths alongside police

The Met worked alongside the RSPCA and Croydon-based group South Norwood Animal Rescue League (Snarl).

Despite the Met saying "there were no witnesses, no identifiable patterns and no forensic leads that pointed to human involvement", Snarl released a statement saying it was "surprised" by the announcement.

It said: "We consider that the evidence we have gathered over the last three years does indicate human involvement and there is expert opinion to back this up."