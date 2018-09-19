Man killed in north London street stabbing
A man has died in a stabbing on a north London street, police have said,
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found wounded after police were called to Corinne Road, Tufnell Park, at 21:27 on Tuesday.
He was given first aid by officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service but died at the scene at 22:07, the Metropolitan Police said.
The man's next-of-kin are yet to be informed and he has not been been formally identified.
There have been no arrests and murder detectives have been notified, the force added.