Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Clapham Road on 1 August

A car thief who was filmed deliberately driving at a group of cyclists has admitted a string of offences.

Shane Seymour, 25, of Southwark, south London, drove at the cyclists on Clapham Road, Clapham, during the morning rush hour of 1 August.

Footage on social media showed a black Audi with fake number plates repeatedly accelerating towards the cyclists.

Seymour pleaded guilty to the theft of a car, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

He appeared at Inner London Crown Court by video link from prison earlier.

Caught on camera

A man who was nearly struck by the car filmed the incident on a headcam at about 08:00 BST.

The video starts with Seymour yelling while stopped at traffic lights near Clapham North station.

He then swerves into a bus lane, nearly striking the cyclist for the first time.

Stopped at a further set of lights, Seymour repeatedly throws debris from his car at the cyclist while hurling obscenities.

The Audi turns into a side street where a witness said he nearly hit another cyclist, according to police.

'It's a stolen car'

A number of cyclists stop and Seymour turns around, mounts the pavement and drives towards them.

As they threaten to call the police, Seymour can be heard yelling: "It's a stolen car."

When a police officer in an unmarked car turns up the cyclists cheer and Seymour reverses down a wide street at speed.

At the court hearing on Tuesday morning, Seymour also pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

He denied four further counts of dangerous driving, four counts of driving while disqualified, and two counts of theft, between June and August, none of them linked to the incident in Clapham.

He will reappear at the same court on 4 February.