Image copyright Quilliam Image caption Maajid Nawaz as a teenager and today

A political activist has tracked down an anonymous "hero" who was stabbed and beaten for defending him from a racist mob 25 years ago.

Maajid Nawaz, a British-Pakistani born in Essex, was only 15 when he was confronted by a group of skinheads carrying hammers and knives.

A passer-by intervened but was attacked by the mob at a fair in Southend.

Mr Nawaz, who is now a radio presenter for LBC, said he plans to meet up with the man on Thursday.

The anti-extremism campaigner said on Twitter that he was "in shock" at finding his saviour after a social media campaign.

He said the man was in the Army - "hence his courage" - and has asked not to be publicly identified.

Despite being physically unharmed in the attack in 1993, Mr Nawaz said it had a huge impact on his life.

He said it led him to "segregate" himself from his "white friends" and when he was 16, Mr Nawaz joined the London-based Islamist group, Hizb ut-Tahri.

He was imprisoned in Egypt for four years but released after being adopted by Amnesty International as a "prisoner of conscience".

Mr Nawaz then renounced his extremist views and returned to the UK to launch a foundation to tackle extremism, Quilliam.

He said the memory of the man who saved him played a key part in his transformation.