Husband's ashes stolen from elderly widow in Greenwich
- 16 September 2018
An 83-year-old widow had her husband's ashes stolen after two men conned their way into her home, police have said.
The heart-shaped silver locket and box containing the ashes were taken from her home in Greenwich, south-east London, along with her wedding ring.
Police said one man had knocked on her door in Annandale Road under the guise of being a plumber while another man went in and stole the items.
Det Con Robert Costigan said the woman had been left "devastated".