London

Husband's ashes stolen from elderly widow in Greenwich

  • 16 September 2018
suspected burglars Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Police are seeking the identity of two men wanted in connection with the burglary

An 83-year-old widow had her husband's ashes stolen after two men conned their way into her home, police have said.

The heart-shaped silver locket and box containing the ashes were taken from her home in Greenwich, south-east London, along with her wedding ring.

Police said one man had knocked on her door in Annandale Road under the guise of being a plumber while another man went in and stole the items.

Det Con Robert Costigan said the woman had been left "devastated".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites