Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Watson, pictured here at the 2012 Paralympic Games, made an appeal on Crimewatch

A gang of carjackers who dragged former boxer Michael Watson 500 yards (450m) along a road in a failed attempt to steal a car have been convicted.

The 51-year-old, who was left partly disabled after a fight with Chris Eubank in 1991, was attacked along with his carer in Chingford last year.

Simon Luck, 29, Paul Samuels, 31, and Anselm Legemah, 23, also sprayed ammonia in the eyes of their victims.

They were found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court of two separate attacks.

On 16 February, the gang sprayed ammonia in the face and eyes of Watson's carer Lennard Ballack then beat and kicked him as they tried to steal a car.

As the men drove off Watson became trapped by his seatbelt and was pulled along the road.

The gang then abandoned their attempt, leaving a bottle of ammonia on the front passenger seat.

Image copyright CPS Image caption The gang stole a white Audi in a petrol station forecourt in Loughton during one attack

Nearly two weeks earlier, on 4 February, Samuels and Legemah stole a white Audi S3 from a petrol station forecourt in Loughton, Essex.

They persuaded the driver to open his window by pretending they needed a cigarette lighter, then took his car after squirting him with ammonia, causing him permanent damage.

The group carried out their attacks using a stolen Mercedes which was found crashed with Luck's DNA and a bottle of ammonia inside.

Richard Heatley, north London district prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said the men "were willing to cause serious harm by throwing corrosive substances and exposing their victims to great danger without regard for their safety".

Luck, Samuels and Legemah were all found guilty of conspiracy to rob and applying a corrosive fluid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable or to do grievous bodily harm.

Luck and Samuels were also found guilty of a second count of applying a corrosive fluid.

They will be sentenced on 21 September.