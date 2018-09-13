Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joshua Folorunso was convicted of perverting the course of justice

A third person has been jailed over the execution-style shooting of a man in west London.

Khalid Farah, 26, was blasted with a shotgun as he sat in a hire car in Southall on 11 November last year.

At the Old Bailey on Monday, Joshua Folorunso, 27, of Loudwater, Buckinghamshire, was jailed for six years having been found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Two other men were previously convicted of Mr Farah's murder.

Malique Thompson-Hill, 22, of Maidenhead, and Jermaine Paul, 23, of West Drayton, are both serving a minimum of 30 years for killing the 26-year-old.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Khalid Farah was previously described in court as "a hard-working, educated and determined young man"

The court previously heard how they had pulled up in a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan with false number plates and shot Mr Farah twice at point-blank range before speeding away.

Mr Farah suffered massive blood loss in the attack and died in hospital.

Later that day, Folorunso helped burn the abandoned getaway car which was found in Knowles Close, the jury was told.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jermaine Paul and Malique Thompson-Hill were sentenced to life with a minimum of 30 years

Det Insp Garry Moncrieff said Mr Farah's death had been "a devastating experience for Khalid's relatives and friends".

"I sincerely hope that the knowledge that Khalid's murderers and the associate who tried to cover for them have been jailed bring a measure of comfort."