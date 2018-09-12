Image caption Chikayzea Flanders was told he would have to cut off his dreadlocks or face suspension

A 12-year-old boy who was banned from a west London school because of his dreadlocks has been told he can return without having to cut his hair.

Former Fulham Boys School pupil Chikayzea Flanders was told he would have to cut off his dreadlocks or face suspension last year.

His mother, Tuesday Flanders, took the school to court, calling the demand an attack on her Rastafarian religion.

The family have now reached an agreement with Fulham Boys School.

Chikayzea, who has since moved to a new school, is welcome to return "provided that his dreadlocks are tied up so that they do not touch the top of his collar, or covered with a cloth of colour to be agreed by the school".

Ms Flanders said: "As parents we place our trust in schools and teachers to help mould our children's lives through education.

"But that should never place restrictions on their identity or their ability to express their religious beliefs."

Image caption Fulham Boys School's ban on dreadlocks lead to protests last year

Fulham Boys School describes itself as being built on Christian values, and having a strict uniform and appearance policy.

Head teacher Alun Ebenezer said the school was strict in all aspects, including hair, appearance, standards and behaviour, and that it had students from a number of backgrounds.

A Governors' Complaints Resolution Committee recommended that the school should review its Uniform and Appearance Policy against applicable legislation.

David Isaac, Chair at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, who helped fund legal action against Fulham Boys School, said: "We are pleased that the school has acknowledged their failings in this instance and has agreed to revise its policies."

The County Court ordered the school to pay Chikayzea and his mother a settlement and cover the litigation costs, following the agreement.

The school has been approached for comment.