Woman struck by hit-and-run cyclist in Dalston dies
A pedestrian who was knocked down by a cyclist in a suspected hit-and-run last month has died.
Sakine Cihan, 56, was crossing Kingsland High Street in Dalston, east London, at about 17:00 BST on 28 August, when she was struck.
Police said the male cyclist initially stopped after falling off his bike, but then fled the scene.
A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and released while inquiries continue.
A specialised electric-assisted pedal cycle bike was found abandoned nearby in Approach Close, Stoke Newington, the Metropolitan Police said.