Deptford stabbing: Man accused of Shevaun Sorrell's murder
- 6 September 2018
A man arrested over a fatal stabbing in south-east London has been charged with murder.
Dana Powell, 27, is accused of killing 22-year-old Shevaun Sorrell, who was found with multiple knife wounds in Deptford, on 25 August.
Mr Powell, of Deptford, is due to appear before magistrates in Bromley.
Mr Sorrell was treated by paramedics at the scene in Creek Road, at about 23:45 BST, but died in hospital about an hour later.
He had suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem examination revealed.