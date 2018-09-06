Image copyright PA Image caption Eight fire engines were called to the scene in Centurion Square

A woman has died and two other people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in south-east London.

The blaze, which broke out at about 01:20 BST, ripped through three floors of the property, in Woolwich, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Up to 60 firefighters tackled the fire in Centurion Square, which prompted more than 20 emergency calls.

The Met Police confirmed a woman had been found dead, but said the condition of the two in hospital was not known.

Image copyright PA Image caption The woman was found dead inside the house after the fire was brought under control

An investigation has begun into the cause of the blaze, which was brought under control by 03:15, LFB said.

"Sadly one woman was found dead at the scene by crews wearing breathing apparatus," the brigade added.