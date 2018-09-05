London

New Southbank Centre director announced as Madani Younis

  • 5 September 2018
Madani Younis
Image caption Madani Younis spent six years working at The Bush Theatre, in west London

A new creative director has been announced by London's Southbank Centre - the UK's largest arts hub.

Madani Younis joins after Jude Kelly's departure earlier this year who stepped down as artistic director after more than a decade in the job.

He will work alongside director of music Gillian Moore CBE and Hayward Gallery director Ralph Rugoff.

The 36-year-old will take up his new role in January 2019, the Southbank Centre has confirmed.

Mr Younis said he was "thrilled" to be joining the centre.

He added: "I'm looking forward to joining Elaine Bedell, Ralph and Gillian to develop impactful, forward-looking cross-artform collaborations and, as part of the wider artistic team, bringing world-class art to audiences old and new."

Mr Younis previously worked at the Bush Theatre, in west London. and will play a key part in running 17 acres of arts space on the South Bank including auditoriums, galleries and a library.

During his six years at the Bush Theatre he was credited with "tripling audience capacity".

