Jubilee Line Tube train travels with doors wide open
Footage has emerged of a London Underground train travelling with some of its doors wide open.
The Jubilee Line service had passengers on board as it moved at full speed between Finchley Road and West Hampstead on Saturday morning.
Transport for London (TfL) said the train was "immediately taken out of service at West Hampstead and a full investigation is under way".
The footage was tweeted by @roryfergusbrown.
He said on Twitter there "was at least 10 different doors [open] along one side" of the train.
Trains on the Underground network travel at an average speed of 20mph (33kph), according to TfL.
The journey between the two stations in north-west London usually takes about one minute.
Nigel Holness, network operations director for London Underground, said "some of the doors" had remained open between the two stations, although TfL has not confirmed how many.
"The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority," he said.
Nobody was hurt in the incident.