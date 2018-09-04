Image copyright @67jrde Image caption Roding Primary School has a pupil roll of 1,297

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a large primary school in east London.

Twelve fire engines and about 80 firefighters were called to Roding Primary School, Dagenham, shortly before 05:00 BST.

The Metropolitan Police said road closures had been put in place and that there were no reported injuries.

According to Roding Primary School, it is "one of the biggest primary schools in the country".

About half of the school building is alight. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Image copyright LFB Image caption Several fire crews were called to the school shortly before 05:00 BST

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews from Dagenham, Barking, Ilford and surrounding stations were making "steady" progress in tackling the fire after being called at 04:50 BST.

Firefighters removed a gas cylinder and are said to be cooling it to an "ambient temperature", according to the Brigade.

Image copyright @67jrde Image caption The Metropolitan Police said there were no reported injuries

LFB station manager Rod Wainwright said the brigade was alerted by an automatic fire alarm.

"When we arrived crews were met with a significant fire. Sixty firefighters have been aggressively fighting the fire which is now becoming under control," he added.

"We have had no reported injuries at this time and believe the school was empty."

Image caption Firefighters were faced with a 'significant fire'

At the scene: Greg McKenzie, BBC London

As I got closer to Dagenham you could see the huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

The front of the school is still on fire and firefighters have told people to move back. People living nearby have also been advised to shut their windows as the smoke is quite thick.

However, some neighbours - in their dressing gowns and slippers - are still looking on.

Although there is a sense of calm, I have spoken with some schoolchildren and parents who are really worried. Some of those who worked at Roding Primary are in a state of shock.

Pupils at Roding Primary were due to go back to the school on 5 September following the summer holidays.

The school, which has just under 1,300 pupils, has two sites - one on Hewett Road, where the fire is, and another on nearby Cannington Road.