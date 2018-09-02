Image copyright Google Image caption Celia Levitt was pronounced dead at a home on Stoneleigh Road, Bromley

A man has been charged with murdering his mother after she was found strangled at a south-east London home.

Celia Levitt, 68, was pronounced dead at a property on Stoneleigh Road, Bromley, after police officers were called at about 01:00 BST on Friday.

A provisional post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be compression of the neck, police said.

Ms Levitt's son Barry Levitt, 36, of Stoneleigh Road, will appear at Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday.