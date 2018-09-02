Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers were called to York Road, Wandsworth

A 16-year-old boy has been shot in south-west London.

Officers were called by paramedics to York Road, Wandsworth, at about 00:45 BST and the boy was taken to a south London hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Metropolitan Police initially said he was in a critical condition but he is now stable. No arrests have been made.

York Road was closed in both directions between Wandsworth Bridge and Wynter Street.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said there was "no place for guns in London" and his thoughts were with "the victim and his family".

Battersea MP Marsha de Cordova added that the shooting was "deeply upsetting".