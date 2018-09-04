London

360 video: Take a look around St Paul's Cathedral

  • 4 September 2018

St Paul's Cathedral has been an iconic part of the London skyline since it was built in 1666 after the Great Fire.

Check out our 360-degree video to go on a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic building.

Use your mouse, track pad or arrow buttons to look left, right, up and down.

It will not work in the Safari web browser - and is best experienced on the YouTube mobile app.

360 filming courtesy of St Paul's Cathedral.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites