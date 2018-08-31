Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abdi Ali was reported missing by his family on 31 December 2017

The body of a teenager has been found in a loft more than eight months after he was reported missing, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Abdi Ali was last seen by his family on 11 December following a family wedding.

On 27 August he was found dead inside a home on Hartmoor Mews, in Enfield, north London.

Gary Hopkins, 36, and Stacey Docharty, 28, have been charged with murder, perverting the course of justice and preventing the lawful burial of a body.

The pair appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 30 August and have been remanded in custody ahead of further court appearances on dates and locations which are yet to be set.

A post-mortem examination gave Mr Ali's cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and stab wounds to the chest.

Police say Mr Ali, 18, of Ostell Crescent, was reported missing to them on New Year's Eve.

His next of kin have been informed, the Met has confirmed.