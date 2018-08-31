Image copyright Google Image caption Nashon Esbrand was stabbed to death in the doorway of a house on Mitchinson Road

A man returned to the UK under a European Arrest Warrant has appeared in court charged with a murder in London.

Jack Stevens, 19, was arrested in Spain for the murder of 27-year-old of Nashon Esbrand in Islington on 24 August 2017.

Mr Stevens was tracked down following an investigation involving the Met Police, the National Crime Agency and Spanish authorities

Two men, aged 18 and 20, and a 16-year-old boy were jailed in June for Mr Esbrand's murder.

Mr Esbrand was cornered by a group and stabbed to death in Mitchinson Road, Islington.

Mr Stevens has been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on 3 September.