Image copyright @SJAhmed_ Image caption A woman remains in a critical condition after the crash in Kingsland High Street

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was knocked down by a cyclist in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

The 56-year-old woman was struck while crossing Kingsland High Street, in Dalston, east London, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing bodily harm and remains in custody.