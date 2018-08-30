Man arrested over London 'hit-and-run' bike crash
- 30 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was knocked down by a cyclist in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
The 56-year-old woman was struck while crossing Kingsland High Street, in Dalston, east London, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
She remains in a critical condition in hospital.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing bodily harm and remains in custody.