Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The tower block fire in June 2017 killed 72 people

A council worker accused of taking money intended for victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster has been charged with fraud.

Jenny McDonagh, 39, is alleged to have obtained the cash "while being neither a survivor or bereaved family member", Scotland Yard said.

The Kensington and Chelsea Council employee was charged with four offences, including money laundering.

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

Ms McDonagh, of Abbey Wood, south-east London, was charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position, one count of theft by employee and one count of money laundering.

A fire ripped through the tower block in June 2017, leaving 72 people dead.