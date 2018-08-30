Image copyright Metropolitan Police/PA Wire Image caption Married father-of-two Darren Johnson filmed girls getting changed after swimming lessons

The co-founder of a children's play centre, who filmed people undressing, has been jailed for 16 months.

Former Eddie Catz director Darren Johnson used "peepholes" to film women and girls in toilets and changing rooms at a leisure centre for children.

The number of victims is not known, but a police officer involved in the case estimated it may be as many as 40.

Johnson, 51, from Putney, south-west London, admitted five counts of voyeurism over a 12-year period.

He was caught when two 14-year-old girls spotted his phone from under the cubicle adjacent to them and alerted staff, the court heard.

Image copyright Google Image caption Johnson founded the children's soft play centre company, Eddie Catz, with his wife

In addition to the jail sentence handed to him at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday, Johnson was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Johnson, who founded Eddie Catz with his wife, resigned from the business as soon as the allegations came to light.

The company has centres in Earlsfield, Putney, Wimbledon and Newbury, as well as a presence in branches of Mothercare in Leeds, Gateshead, Manchester, Solihull and Bristol.