London

Deptford stabbing: Victim named as Shevaun Sorrell

  • 28 August 2018
Shevaun Sorrell Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Shevaun Sorrell was found with fatal stab wounds on Saturday

A 22-year-old man stabbed to death in south-east London has been named by police.

Shevaun Sorrell was found fatally wounded on Creek Road, Deptford, at about 23:45 BST on Saturday.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to a south London hospital but was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The Met said they believed he may have died following "an altercation between two males or a group of males".

"The victim's family are beside themselves with grief and we are working hard to trace those responsible," Det Insp Mark Long said.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, a Met spokesman added.

The force has launched more than 90 murder investigations in the capital this year.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

