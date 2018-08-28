Image copyright PA Image caption Sara Zelenak's parents said they want to "keep her spirit alive"

The parents of a London Bridge terror attack victim have launched a charity to help others overcome the loss of a loved one in traumatic circumstances.

Australian au pair Sara Zelenak, 21, was among eight people killed when a van ploughed into crowds before a knife attack in Borough Market last year.

Her parents Mark and Julie Wallace have established Sarz Sanctuary in their daughter's memory.

They said they hope to honour Sara's life and "keep her spirit alive".

Mrs Wallace said: "Losing Sara when she was only 21 crushed my spirit, spiralled me into turmoil, and devastated my family.

"It's every parent's worst nightmare to lose their child - the shock and grief is unimaginable.

"As parents, we're not sure we will ever come to terms with losing Sara, but we're determined to give purpose to her loss by establishing the Sarz Sanctuary charity."

Eight people died and 48 were injured by three men who drove into pedestrians, then stabbed people in Borough Market on 3 June, 2017.

Image caption Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba carried out the London Bridge attacks

Sara's parent said they want to establish free holistic grief healing centres in both the UK and Australia.

James Galvin, a former Metropolitan Police officer and UK trustee for Sarz Sanctuary, said: "Having first-hand experience of the impact terror incidents have on victims, their families and the emergency services, the establishment of Sarz Sanctuary by Mark and Julie is a force for good that will give those touched by traumatic grief newfound hope."

Killers Rachid Redouane, Youssef Zaghba and ringleader Khuram Butt were shot dead by armed police eight minutes after the first emergency call on the evening of the attack.