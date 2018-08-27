Image copyright PA Image caption Grenfell Tower is near to where the Notting Hill Carnival takes place

A 72-second silence will be held at the Notting Hill Carnival to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Music will come to a stop at the west London event at 15:00 BST as a tribute to the 72 people who died at the block, which is close to the parade.

Police have again imposed a Section 60 order giving them extra stop-and-search powers until midnight across the area.

Scotland Yard said 133 people had been arrested for various offences on Sunday and 20 weapons were seized.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A 72-second silence was also held on Sunday with music at sound systems going quiet

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of performers will take to the streets over the two days

More than a million people had been expected to join the festivities during the two-day event.

On Sunday, the Met said fewer people appeared to have attended than usual "probably because of the weather".

The Carnival's executive director Matthew Phillip said the rain "couldn't dampen the spirits of all the children taking part" and called the day "an incredible display of colour and music."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Revellers partied through the rain at Notting Hill Carnival

Sixteen knives were seized by police who used knife arches, used for detect blades and deter people from carrying them.

Of the people arrested:

Forty-two were held for drug offences

Twenty were held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon

Seven were held on public order offences

Two were held on suspicion of sexual offences

Three were held for common assault

Twelve were held on suspicion of possessing psychoactive drugs

The extended stop-and-search powers were authorised following "incidents of violence... across the city over the last week", the Met said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Revellers were out in force on Sunday in spite of the rain

Image copyright PA Image caption Almost 7,000 officers will be policing the event on Monday

Notting Hill Carnival Gold Commander Dave Musker said he believed the Section 60 order "prevented... dangerous items being brought to Carnival" during the first day of the event.

Almost 7,000 officers will be policing the event on Monday.