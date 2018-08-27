London

360 video: Take a look around the London Silver Vaults

  • 27 August 2018

Deep beneath Chancery Lane in central London are the London Silver Vaults, containing the largest retail collection of antique silver in the world.

Use our 360 video to discover it for yourself.

Use your mouse, track pad or arrow buttons to look left, right, up and down.

It will not work in the Safari web browser - and is best experienced on the YouTube mobile app.

Related Topics

More on this story