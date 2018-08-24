Image copyright Gordon Lewis Image caption Smoke from the fire on 6 June could be seen from across London

Staff at a Knightsbridge hotel which shut temporarily after being damaged in a fire have been encouraged to volunteer in their unexpected time off.

Plumes of smoke were seen across London when the five-star Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park caught fire on 6 June.

The hotel has been shut while repair work is done to the building's interior and exterior, staff said.

Employees who have still been on full pay have been helping local charities during the summer.

Hotel chefs have cooked food at a children's charity while employees from the luxury spa have helped at wellbeing sessions for senior citizens.

Roman Griesshaber, front of house manager at the hotel, said working at homeless charity The Passage in Westminster had been "very similar" to looking after his Knightsbridge clientele.

"Volunteering comes from the heart, and I think at the hotel we do guest service that comes from the heart, with a smile," he said.

"It comes naturally to us."

Image caption Employees at the luxury hotel have put their skills to use in the charity sector

Amanda Hyndman, the hotel's general manager, said the idea was a "no brainer" way to thank the community for its help after the fire.

"We realised we had a lot of time on our hands and we wanted to put the skills of our colleagues to good use," she added.

She said she believed the community work meant that when the hotel reopens, her staff will be "stronger and more united than ever".

The blaze happened just a week after an extensive restoration project was completed at the hotel.

The London Fire Brigade deployed 120 firefighters and 20 engines to the incident.

Thirty-six hotel guests - including singer Robbie Williams - and 250 members of staff were evacuated.