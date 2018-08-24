Image copyright Google Image caption The suspects fled the scene, Scotland Yard said

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in a fight in south London.

Police were called at 17:17 GMT to Roupell Road, Lambeth, to reports of a fight between a group of males.

A 23-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds and taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene and a knife was recovered by officers. There have been no arrests.