Image caption Kaltoun Saleh died following a fire at her home in Corker Walk, Finsbury Park

A woman who died after a flat fire in north London has been named - as police begin to treat her death as murder.

Kaltoun Saleh, 43, suffered "serious burns" and died on Tuesday, nearly seven weeks after the blaze in Finsbury Park on 5 July, the Metropolitan Police said.

Abdi Quule, 44, was charged with attempted murder on 4 August and will appear at the Old Bailey on 30 August.

Four children were also taken to hospital but were not seriously hurt.