A man whose back was broken in an attack as he walked through Soho during London's Pride, says his life has been "completely ruined".

Tommy Barwick was beaten-up and robbed on Charing Cross Road on 8 July.

He said homophobic abuse was shouted at him before he was attacked from behind and had his phone stolen.

He is still housebound, on crutches and has to wear a back brace. He has been told his mobility will be affected for months.

Following the attack, the 50-year-old father managed to make his way on to the Central Line but was in agony.

'Thought I would die'

"I was in terrible pain, screaming in pain," Mr Barwick said.

"One of the passengers made me get off at Stratford and I found myself on the control room floor in and out of consciousness.

"I really thought I was going to die."

He said he was later told in hospital he had suffered a burst fracture to his spine.

"It's been really hard. I cry a lot, in mornings especially. Sometimes I'm a bit scared going outside. They have completely ruined my life for nothing," he added.

The Metropolitan Police said officers had carried out "extensive" CCTV searches in a bid to catch the perpetrators and have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.