Image copyright PA Image caption Ania Gos has left hospital but her mother remains in a serious condition

A woman who was attacked with a hammer in south-east London has been discharged from hospital.

City worker Ania Gos, 30, and her mother Marianna Hoelinak, 64, were hurt at Adderley Gardens, Eltham, on Sunday.

Ms Gos was initially in a critical condition but has since improved and left hospital, police said.

Her mother remains in a "serious but stable" condition, the Metropolitan Police added. A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Joe Xuereb, 27, of Greenwich, appeared in court on Tuesday also charged with possession of an offensive weapon - a claw hammer.

Ms Hoelinak was visiting from Poland when she was attacked, according to neighbours. Neither woman is said to have known Mr Xuereb.

He is set to appear at the Old Bailey on 18 September.