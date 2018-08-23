Image copyright Google Image caption Leroy Junior Edwards was pronounced dead at his home on Ringstead Road, Catford, on 18 August

A woman accused of fatally stabbing her great-uncle in the neck and chest with a "Rambo" knife has appeared in court.

Kerry Donovan, 29, is charged with the murder of Leroy Junior Edwards, 66.

Mr Edwards was found collapsed in the hallway of his flat in Ringstead Road, Catford, south-east London, after neighbours raised the alarm at 04:00 BST on Saturday.

Ms Donovan, of Pantile Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, did not enter a plea and has been remanded in custody.

She will next appear at the Old Bailey on 19 November and a provisional two-week trial has been scheduled for 11 February.