Image copyright Harry Uzoka Image caption Harry Uzoka was killed by a stab wound to the heart in January

The girlfriend of a murdered male model says she has received death threats after being named during the trial of her boyfriend's killers.

George Koh, 24, was convicted of stabbing his more successful fashion rival Harry Uzoka 25, in the heart.

The court heard Koh bragged about having sex with Mr Uzoka's girlfriend, Ruby Campbell, who is also a model.

She has taken to social media to deny having sex with Koh and said she had received "multiple death threats".

In an Instagram post accompanying a picture of her and Mr Uzoka, she insisted she had never met Koh, who stabbed her boyfriend in the heart while she was away working in Los Angeles and Sweden.

She wrote: "Harry died because a man had a jealous obsession with Harry. He came to his house with his two friends, knives and intentions to kill,

"Since this event has happened I'm so sad and heartbroken. I had finally found someone I was so happy with and he was taken from me."

Ms Campbell said the tragedy had been "twisted" by the press and social media users "to make it seem like I was the bad guy in this situation or this was a fight about me".

"This makes me so sad," her post continued. "I have had a hard time this year grieving and I am still grieving.

"Harry was my love. I have never lost a person in my life and I'm receiving multiple death threats and multiple social media accounts using a tragedy as click bait."

Mr Uzoka was signed with London's Premier Model Management agency and counted catwalk star Jourdan Dunn among his friends.

Image copyright Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Image caption Floral tributes were left by an entrance to Ollgar Close where police think Mr Uzoka was attacked

He had landed a film role shortly before he was killed outside his Shepherd's Bush home, in west London, on 11 January.

His murder trial heard he fell out with Koh after he bragged to Paris-based model Annecetta Lafon that he had sex with Ms Campbell.

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC said: "Koh claimed that he knew Uzoka well and then said that he had sex with Uzoka's girlfriend and that was the reason why they no longer talked."

Mr Uzoka collapsed and died after he and his flatmate, armed only with dumbbell bars, went to settle a dispute with Koh, who was himself accompanied by two friends.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption (L-R) Merse Dikanda, Jonathan Okigbo and George Koh appearing at the Old Bailey

Koh was found guilty of murder, along with Merse Dikanda, 24.

Personal trainer Jonathan Okigbo, also 24, was acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

All three men will be sentenced on 21 September.