Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption James "Tony" Lee began abusing his victims when they were children

A "predatory" sexual abuser who carried out more than 200 assaults on two women over a 25-year period has been jailed.

James "Tony" Lee, 67, pleaded guilty to 35 counts of sexual abuse after police found recordings of the crimes, including rape, in a safe in his house in Purfleet, Essex.

One victim was seven years old when the abuse began, while the other was under 16, the court heard.

Lee was jailed for 20 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 14 August.

Between 1975 and 2000, Lee abused his two female victims at various locations in east London, police said.

His crimes only came to light after one of the victims came forward to report the abuse in February 2018.

The woman's testimony allowed Met Police and specialist officers to locate a second victim.

On Thursday, 15 February, Lee was arrested at his home address.

Within a safe at the property, officers found a number of video tapes capturing the abuse.

Jason Keen, of the Met Police's sexual offences command, said: "Lee is a predatory and self-serving individual who subjected his victims to systematic abuse over a number of years, inflicting untold trauma and misery.

"It's difficult to imagine the cumulative impact of such prolonged abuse, and I am just grateful the victims were able to find the courage to detail their experience to officers.

"We believe there may well be other victims of Lee, and would encourage anyone who wants to report information to contact us."