London

Eltham hammer attack: Man charged with attempted murder

  • 21 August 2018
Joe Xuereb, Image copyright PA
Image caption Joe Xuereb will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two women were critically injured in a hammer attack in south-east London.

City worker Ania Gos, 30, and her 64-year-old mother were attacked at Adderley Gardens, Eltham, on Sunday.

Both remain in a critical condition in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

Joe Xuereb, 27, of Greenwich, will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. He was arrested in Sidcup following a media appeal.

Ms Gos's mother was visiting from Poland when she was attacked, according to neighbours. Neither woman is said to have known Mr Xuereb.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Ania Gos and her mother remain in a critical condition, police said.

