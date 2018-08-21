Image copyright PA Image caption Joe Xuereb will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two women were critically injured in a hammer attack in south-east London.

City worker Ania Gos, 30, and her 64-year-old mother were attacked at Adderley Gardens, Eltham, on Sunday.

Both remain in a critical condition in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

Joe Xuereb, 27, of Greenwich, will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. He was arrested in Sidcup following a media appeal.

Ms Gos's mother was visiting from Poland when she was attacked, according to neighbours. Neither woman is said to have known Mr Xuereb.