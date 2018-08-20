Image copyright PA Image caption The women were apparently targeted at random

A woman left in a critical condition by a "horrific" hammer attack in south-east London has been identified.

City worker Ania Gos, 30, and her mother suffered injuries "consistent with a violent assault" at Adderley Gardens, Eltham, on Sunday.

Joe Xuereb, 27, who lives locally, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder later the same day.

The women, who did not know Mr Xuereb, are being treated at hospitals in south London.

A hammer believed to have been used in the attack was found at the scene, police said.

Ms Gos' employers, finance company S&P Global, said in a statement: "We are extremely shocked and saddened by the senseless attack on one of our employees, Ania Gos, and her mother on Sunday afternoon.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to their family and friends."